The opening ceremony of the 10th Arab-China Business Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 12. Photo: Xinhua
The opening ceremony of the 10th Arab-China Business Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 12. Photo: Xinhua
US-listed Chinese stocks
Business /  Markets

Saudi’s US$700 billion wealth fund is a fan of Alibaba, Pinduoduo, Flat Glass stocks as Middle East-China ties spur new deals

  • The Public Investment Fund had US$35 billion bets on 52 stocks in its US-listed equity portfolio in March, including Alibaba, PDD, Coupang and Sea
  • Other filings in Hong Kong reveal its equity stakes in solar panel maker Flat Glass Group and in AI software developer SenseTime

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 9:22am, 23 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The opening ceremony of the 10th Arab-China Business Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 12. Photo: Xinhua
The opening ceremony of the 10th Arab-China Business Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 12. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE