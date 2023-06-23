The opening ceremony of the 10th Arab-China Business Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 12. Photo: Xinhua
Saudi’s US$700 billion wealth fund is a fan of Alibaba, Pinduoduo, Flat Glass stocks as Middle East-China ties spur new deals
- The Public Investment Fund had US$35 billion bets on 52 stocks in its US-listed equity portfolio in March, including Alibaba, PDD, Coupang and Sea
- Other filings in Hong Kong reveal its equity stakes in solar panel maker Flat Glass Group and in AI software developer SenseTime
