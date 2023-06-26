Hong Kong stocks extended a slide to a three-week low as weak consumer spending and manufacturing added to signs China’s economic recovery is faltering. Boardroom changes dented Meituan. The Hang Seng Index declined 0.3 per cent to 18,838.82 at 11am local time. The benchmark slumped 5.8 per cent last week in the biggest sell-off since mid-March. The Tech index was little changed while the Shanghai Composite Index slumped 1 per cent. Tencent slipped 1.1 per cent to HK$333.40 and NetEase weakened 0.5 per cent to HK$146.40, while chip maker SMIC tumbled 2.6 per cent to HK$19.58. Travel agency Trip.com dropped 1.6 per cent to HK$7.92 and casino operator Sands China declined 0.9 per cent to HK$27.75. Meanwhile, Meituan slipped 0.6 per cent to HK$123.90 after co-founder Wang Huiwen resigned as non-executive director, according to an exchange filing . JD Logistics climbed 0.3 per cent to HK$12.24 after Yui Yu resigned as CEO and executive director, the company said . Chinese holiday makers made about 106 million domestic trips during the three-day holiday last week, the tourism ministry said in a statement . While it was 13 per cent higher than the same Dragon Boat holiday in 2019, revenue was 5 per cent below the pre-pandemic collection, it added. GIC, HSBC, Blackstone bosses met China’s sovereign fund as markets lose allure The data implies “either a weaker intention to spend or less purchasing power,” Nomura analysts said. “As pent-up demand fades and the risk of an economic double-dip becomes more real in coming months, we expect in-person services consumption to weaken further.” Global hedge funds have pulled more money out of China last week, moving their capital to India and Japan for better returns, according to Goldman Sachs. Elsewhere, Chinese manufacturing likely contracted gain in June, according to consensus forecasts before a government report on Friday. The official PMI manufacturing index likely hit 49 in June, versus 48.8 in May, according to economists tracked by Bloomberg. The recent policy rate cut has sent a clear signal that China will roll out more measures to continue with its counter-cyclical economic policy, the state-run China Securities Journal wrote in an editorial on Monday. There could be more fiscal policy support, such as special-bond financing and consumption vouchers, it added. Key Asian markets were mixed. The Kospi in South Korea added 0.5 per cent and the Nikkei 225 in Japan gained 0.1 per cent, while the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia lost 0.3 per cent.