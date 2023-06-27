New World Development chairman Henry Cheng Kar-shun meets the media in September 2016. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s third richest family makes US$4.6 billion takeover offer for NWS to help ease debt burden at New World Development
- Billionaire family offers to take full control of NWS Holdings, including a 60.9 per cent block held by New World Development worth HK$21.8 billion (US$2.78 billion)
- Offer values the NWS infrastructure group at HK$9.15 per share or HK$35.8 billion and another HK$112 million for unexpired stock options
