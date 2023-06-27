A pedestrian passes by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange electronic screen in Central, Hong Kong on June 14. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks halt 5-day slump on China earnings upgrades while New World surges amid debt, takeover plan
- Stock valuations have returned to neutral levels after correction, Guosen Securities says; China contributed the most to recent earnings upgrades, BofA says
- New World Development rallies after a plan that will allow the developer to raise HK$21.8 billion from a takeover offer for its unit NWS Holdings
