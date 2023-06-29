The Bund Bull in Shanghai, pictured on February 28, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
China bulls backload stock targets as post-pandemic optimism deflates, stimulus floodgates remain closed
- HSBC, Citigroup are among the latest brokers to join Goldman and Nomura in cutting stock targets as weak data and slow stimulus deflate expectations
- Chinese manufacturing likely contracted again in June amid a slump in exports, economists predict
