Packs of Wrigley’s Extra chewing gum are seen on display at a market in New York City, New York. Photo: Reuters
Chinese natural sweetener producers’ stocks surge as aspartame report fuels speculation of replacement demand
- A cancer research arm of the World Health Organization (WHO) is set to declare aspartame, an artificial sweetener, as possibly carcinogenic, Reuters reported
- Shares of Sanyuan Biotechnology and Baolingbao, makers of natural sweetener erythritol among those that have surged on the report
Packs of Wrigley’s Extra chewing gum are seen on display at a market in New York City, New York. Photo: Reuters