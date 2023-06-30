Packs of Wrigley’s Extra chewing gum are seen on display at a market in New York City, New York. Photo: Reuters
China stock market
Chinese natural sweetener producers’ stocks surge as aspartame report fuels speculation of replacement demand

  • A cancer research arm of the World Health Organization (WHO) is set to declare aspartame, an artificial sweetener, as possibly carcinogenic, Reuters reported
  • Shares of Sanyuan Biotechnology and Baolingbao, makers of natural sweetener erythritol among those that have surged on the report

Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 4:28pm, 30 Jun, 2023

