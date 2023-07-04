Bank of China , the nation’s largest overseas lender, overtook HSBC for the first time in more than eight years in arranging bond sales in Hong Kong, as investment bankers jostled for a slice of an expanding market while equity offerings slumped to a 20-year low. Bank of China (Hong Kong) was credited with roles in 110 deals worth HK$49.4 billion (US$6.3 billion) in the first half of 2023 including self-led deals, according to Bloomberg’s ranking. Bond bankers at the lender, one of the three currency note-issuers in Hong Kong, helped arrange Hong Kong Mortgage Corp’s HK$800 million issue and China Construction Bank’s HK$900 million certificate of deposits last quarter. HSBC , the biggest banking group in the city, had a role in 128 bond deals, helping companies including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Bank of Montreal collect a total of HK$49.2 billion of proceeds. BOCHK’s ranking was boosted by its prolific second-quarter performance, when it surpassed HSBC for the first since the final quarter of 2015, according to Bloomberg data. “Hong Kong is a major international financial centre with a highly liquid and active bond market, making it very attractive to bond issuers in the Asia-Pacific region and global investors,” a spokesperson for BOCHK said in a written reply to the Post. The bank said it expects the issuance methods for Hong Kong-dollar bonds to become more diverse in the second half, and it will continue to contribute to the development of the city’s debt market. “There was a notable rise in self-led bank issuances in the first half of the year,” said HSBC’s Asia-Pacific co-head of debt capital markets Daniel Kim. “Excluding these, HSBC retains its market leading position and we remain committed to supporting our clients with their HKD financing needs.” The growth of the local-currency bond market underscores the city government’s push to deepen and enrich the liquidity of the capital market. Strategically, “the development of a modern bond market, along with the development of the equity market and the banking sector, will facilitate the efficient allocation of funds, thereby promoting financial stability, strengthening Hong Kong’s status as an international financial centre and promoting economic development,” the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau said in an August 2022 plan to develop the bond market. Corporate bond sales in the city rose 38 per cent to HK$243 billion this year, as companies turned to fixed-income investors for more capital. A slump in stock prices, marked by the Hang Seng Index’s 4.2 per cent retreat, sent new offerings crashing to US$2.2 billion, the least since Sars (severe acute respiratory syndrome) struck the city in 2003. Hong Kong IPO fundraising drops to 20-year low in first half of year Companies also rushed to lock in long-term borrowing costs as global central banks continued to raise the spectre of higher interest rates to tame inflation. Despite a pause in the June policy meeting, traders are betting on at least two more hikes this year, from as soon as this month, according to odds compiled by CME Group. The US Federal Reserve has raised its key rate by a cumulative 5 percentage points since the lift-off in March 2022. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority follows its US counterpart in lockstep in deciding the city’s base rate, an obligation under its linked exchange rate system to preserve the local currency peg. Chinese lender Bank of Communications sold HK$2.7 billion of two-year notes in February, the biggest local issue so far, according to Bloomberg data. BOCHK and HSBC helped arrange the deal with 11 others. Standard Chartered’s self-arranged HK$1.9 billion of three-year notes in April was the next largest. Corporate bonds dominate Hong Kong’s bond market, according to the Asian Development Bank. There were HK$1.4 trillion of such notes outstanding on March 31, or almost half of the market. Exchange Fund bills and notes, the city’s main liquidity management tools, accounted for 43 per cent, while government bonds made up the rest.