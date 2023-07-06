A pedestrian looks at the electronic screen displaying the stock price of Hang Seng Index members in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
A pedestrian looks at the electronic screen displaying the stock price of Hang Seng Index members in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  Markets

Tencent, Alibaba Health drag Hong Kong stocks as slowdown hurts yuan while Fed minutes reaffirm rate-hike bias

  • The yuan depreciation could keep foreign investors at bay amid China slowdown, after they dumped local stocks last quarter
  • Minutes from the Fed’s June meeting indicated policymakers were generally in favour of more rate hikes later this

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 10:44am, 6 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A pedestrian looks at the electronic screen displaying the stock price of Hang Seng Index members in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
A pedestrian looks at the electronic screen displaying the stock price of Hang Seng Index members in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE