A pedestrian looks at the electronic screen displaying the stock price of Hang Seng Index members in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Tencent, Alibaba Health drag Hong Kong stocks as slowdown hurts yuan while Fed minutes reaffirm rate-hike bias
- The yuan depreciation could keep foreign investors at bay amid China slowdown, after they dumped local stocks last quarter
- Minutes from the Fed’s June meeting indicated policymakers were generally in favour of more rate hikes later this
A pedestrian looks at the electronic screen displaying the stock price of Hang Seng Index members in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong