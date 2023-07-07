People walking past monitors showing stock prices outside a bank in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong stock market
Hong Kong stocks hit 5-week low as sell-off in ICBC, Chinese lenders persists while global funds exit

  • A Hang Seng Index tracking bank stocks has lost more than 5 per cent this week, the worst pullback since September, after Goldman’s recent downgrades
  • Foreign investors have continued to sell down onshore equity holdings as Yellen kicks off her China trip

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 11:26am, 7 Jul, 2023

