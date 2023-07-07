Bottles of water on display at the booth of C’estbon, a bottled water company under state-owned group China Resources, during the 2020 Shanghai Sports Show at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Centre on November 27, 2020 in Shanghai. Photo: Getty Images
Hong Kong IPO: China Resources taps banks for US$1 billion listing of C’estbon bottled-water producer
- The conglomerate is working on preparations to list China Resources C’estbon Beverage (China) in Hong Kong, sources say
- The IPO would be Hong Kong’s biggest from the consumer sector since China Tourism Group Duty Free’s US$2.4 billion listing in August
