Traders monitor stock prices on the trading floor at NYSE as the Fed tightens policy again in February 2023. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
Saudi wealth fund PIF joins Temasek of Singapore in reporting steep 2022 investment losses amid slump in US, China markets
- Saudi Arabia’s US$778 billion sovereign wealth fund reports an US$11 billion loss from investment activities in 2022
- Temasek to ‘apply a geopolitical lens’ to its investments, avoid areas that are in the cross hairs of US-China tensions, CIO Sipahimalani says
