Traders monitor stock prices on the trading floor at NYSE as the Fed tightens policy again in February 2023. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
Traders monitor stock prices on the trading floor at NYSE as the Fed tightens policy again in February 2023. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
US-listed Chinese stocks
Business /  Markets

Saudi wealth fund PIF joins Temasek of Singapore in reporting steep 2022 investment losses amid slump in US, China markets

  • Saudi Arabia’s US$778 billion sovereign wealth fund reports an US$11 billion loss from investment activities in 2022
  • Temasek to ‘apply a geopolitical lens’ to its investments, avoid areas that are in the cross hairs of US-China tensions, CIO Sipahimalani says

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 4:43pm, 12 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Traders monitor stock prices on the trading floor at NYSE as the Fed tightens policy again in February 2023. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
Traders monitor stock prices on the trading floor at NYSE as the Fed tightens policy again in February 2023. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE