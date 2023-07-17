A busy pedestrian crossing in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Market bounce hands US$6.6 billion to Hong Kong’s super-rich as investors bank on China ‘returning to pragmatism’
- Stock rally last week contributed to a US$6.6 billion wealth expansion for 16 of Hong Kong’s top billionaires tracked by Bloomberg
- Investors are banking on Beijing returning to pragmatism by refocusing on the economy, says Wang Qi of MegaTrust Investment
