Dark clouds gather over Victoria Harbour as Talim approaches the city. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  Markets

China stocks slip, typhoon knocks out Hong Kong trading as GDP report pressures Beijing to stimulus economy

  • Trading in Hong Kong was suspended after the first T8 warning signal of the year after Typhoon Talim approached the city on early Monday
  • China’s second-quarter GDP growth trailed market consensus with record joblessness among the nation’s youth, official report showed

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 3:41pm, 17 Jul, 2023

