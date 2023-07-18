People walking past electronic boards displaying the Hang Seng Index and stocks outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong on June 30. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
People walking past electronic boards displaying the Hang Seng Index and stocks outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong on June 30. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
JD.com, Tencent, Longfor slump in Hong Kong sell-off as China shows no stimulus urgency, Wall Street banks cut GDP targets

  • Some Wall Street banks trimmed their GDP forecasts after growth last quarter trailed market consensus
  • Beijing has refrained from unleashing big stimulus measures amid concerns about debt, fiscal overreach, Manulife Investment said

Jiaxing Li
Updated: 5:10pm, 18 Jul, 2023

