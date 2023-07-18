People walking past electronic boards displaying the Hang Seng Index and stocks outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong on June 30. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
JD.com, Tencent, Longfor slump in Hong Kong sell-off as China shows no stimulus urgency, Wall Street banks cut GDP targets
- Some Wall Street banks trimmed their GDP forecasts after growth last quarter trailed market consensus
- Beijing has refrained from unleashing big stimulus measures amid concerns about debt, fiscal overreach, Manulife Investment said
People walking past electronic boards displaying the Hang Seng Index and stocks outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong on June 30. Photo: Yik Yeung-man