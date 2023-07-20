A public screen displaying stock figures in Shanghai in June 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese stocks get ‘net underweight’ snub as economy misfires, while funds make Indonesia top bet: BofA survey
- Fund managers with US$257 billion of assets turn ‘net underweight’ in allocation for the first time this year amid economic wobbles, stimulus lag
- Without policy tonic, more investors are bracing for Chinese stocks to undershoot the 11-year low last seen in October 2022
A public screen displaying stock figures in Shanghai in June 2023. Photo: Bloomberg