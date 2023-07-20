Stock tickers outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong in June 2023. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong stocks pare gains on tech retreat as Sunny Optical sinks 14 per cent on profit alarm
- China will optimise a stable and predictable development environment for the private sector to unleash their potential, according to an official statement
- Sunny Optical says profit likely to shrink by 65 to 70 per cent in the half-year report to June 2023, from the same period last year
