Stock tickers outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong in June 2023. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Stock tickers outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong in June 2023. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks pare gains on tech retreat as Sunny Optical sinks 14 per cent on profit alarm

  • China will optimise a stable and predictable development environment for the private sector to unleash their potential, according to an official statement
  • Sunny Optical says profit likely to shrink by 65 to 70 per cent in the half-year report to June 2023, from the same period last year

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 11:40am, 20 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Stock tickers outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong in June 2023. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Stock tickers outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong in June 2023. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE