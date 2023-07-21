Hong Kong stocks jumped, snapping a three-day losing streak, as traders turn optimistic about Beijing’s pledge to support the private sector. The Hang Seng Index gained 0.8 per cent to 19,075.07 at 11.25am local time, helping narrow the loss this week to 2 per cent. The Tech Index added 1.2 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.1 per cent. Alibaba Group gained 1.5 per cent to HK$90.80, Meituan rose 1.6 per cent to HK$128.70 and Tencent added 0.8 per cent to HK$335.60. JD.com climbed 1.27 per cent to HK$146, while HSBC strengthened 0.8 per cent to HK$64.30. China will release detailed measures to boost development and investment in the private sector “very soon”, officials at the top economic planning agency said in a media briefing on Thursday. The government earlier this week unveiled a list of policy solutions and promises political backing for private firms . The could give the Hang Seng Index members a boost. The benchmark has lost 5.8 per cent this year, trailing major gauges in Asia-Pacific markets, as traders continued to fret over China’s sluggish economic data last quarter and Beijing’s measured policy response. Funds snub Chinese stocks with ‘net underweight’ amid economy, stimulus ills “We are clearly in a policy easing cycle even though massive stimulus seems unlikely in the near term,” Goldman Sachs economists including Hui Shan said in a note on Friday. Further modest monetary policy easing should help support sequential growth in second half, they said. Major Asian markets traded lower. The S&P/ASX 200 Index in Australia declined 0.3 per cent, while the Nikkei 225 Index in Japan retreated 0.2 per cent and the Kospi Index in Korea was little changed.