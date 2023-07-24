Some global fund managers are making big bets on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (TSMC) on the back of artificial intelligence (AI) theme, just as the world’s biggest contract chip maker is facing its biggest earnings challenge in four years. Cathie Wood at Ark Investment spent US$14.6 million on 144,738 American depositary shares during the June quarter, raising its stake for the first time since the end of2021, according to its latest 13F filings. Scandinavian fund Nordea Investment Management boosted its holding by 560 per cent to expand its ADR holding to US$332.4 million. A local fund managed by Guangdong-based E Fund Management bought 12,408 ADRs worth US$1.2 million over the same period, returning for more of the Taiwanese chipmaker’s shares after a three-year pause. Those purchases are being tested as the stock slumped on Friday by the most in five months, after TSMC published its first quarterly drop in profit in four years. Global demand for electronics remained weak amid recession worries, with TSMC executives guiding a 10 per cent decline in sales this year while injecting a dose of short-term industry gloom. “The short-term fancy about the AI demand definitely cannot [be extrapolated] for the long term,” Chairman Mark Liu said during a conference call with analysts on July 20. “Neither can we predict the near future, meaning next year, how the sudden demand will continue or will flatten out.” The caution is likely to weigh on the outlook for semiconductor demand and damp the AI hype, two of the most crowded bets among investors this year. Technology is the top sector pick for 51 per cent of Asian fund managers overseeing US$257 billion assets, according to a July survey by Bank of America, versus up 31 per cent in June. Some 62 per cent of them believed the semiconductor cycle will strengthen over the next 12 months, the survey showed. Funds snub Chinese stocks with ‘net underweight’ amid economy, stimulus ills TSMC tumbled 3.8 per cent to NT$560 (US$17.85) in Taipei on Friday, the most in over five months, giving back some of this year’s advance. The stock has risen 24 per cent since January 1 in a rally that fuelled its market capitalisation to NT$14.5 trillion (US$462 billion). That winnings have kept most of the analysts and investors bullish. Thirty-five of the 37 equity analysts tracked by Bloomberg rated TMSC as a buy. They bumped up the average 12-month price target to NT$$656.38 this week from NT$654.30. The recent flurry of bad news will not alter the bullish outlook, according to Morningstar. “Although tapered guidance may pose short-term downside, the market sentiment is moving away from concerns to consumer electronics rebound and the potential addressable market of AI,” its analyst Phelix Lee said in a report on July 20. “TSMC remains cheap as a significant beneficiary in high performance computing, which includes generative artificial intelligence. William Blair Investment’s US$723 million Emerging Market Growth Fund , co-managed by Vivian Lin Thurston, is a big believer in TSMC’s upside potential. The stock carried the largest big-cap weight of 8.7 per cent of the fund’s net assets on June 30, versus 8.4 per cent on March 31. “TSMC is the world’s leading independent foundry, with unique manufacturing capabilities in leading-edge chips,” the managers said in its second-quarter report. The stock has performed “despite challenging near-term dynamics, including soft demand from China, as cutting-edge technology companies globally outperformed on expectations for AI to drive long-term demand.” Investors still have to contend with rising geopolitical tensions and tech rivalry between Beijing and Washington, one risk that could discount TSMC’s market valuation. A US$12 billion chip plant in Arizona will be delayed due to the lack of skilled labour force, TSMC executives said in the call. Big guns like Warren Buffett have offloaded their holdings to stay out of the cross hairs. His vehicle Berkshire Hathaway slashed the bulk of its stake soon after putting a US$4.1 billion bet on the chip maker last year. One Taiwanese fund manager also questioned TSMC’s softening return on equity, saying its overseas expansion would lead to higher costs and lower operating efficiency. “While it is too early to call for an overall bubble, the semiconductor industry is clearly showing bubble-like behaviour,” said Peter Garnry, head of quantitative strategy at Saxo Markets. “Equity valuations on semiconductor stocks are the highest since 2010” going by one yardstick, he added in third-quarter outlook for clients.