People walk past a screen displaying the Hang Seng Index at Central, Hong Kong in October 2022. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba, Geely lift Hong Kong stocks on Fed pause bets while Xpeng surges by record 34 per cent as VW eyes stake purchase
- The odds of a Fed pause in September rose to 78 per cent, from less than 2 per cent a week ago, as Powell keeps maximum policy optionality on the table
- Xpeng surges by record since its 2021 IPO after Volkswagen unveiled a plan to invest US$700 million for a stake in the Chinese Tesla rival
