An electronic board displays the latest stock transactions outside Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong in May 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
An electronic board displays the latest stock transactions outside Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong in May 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks retreat as Chinese lenders slip while losses in Alibaba, JD.com halt tech rally toward bull market

  • Beijing is holding back stimulus and putting the onus on the nation’s lenders to help revive the housing market
  • Tech stocks retreat, failing to drive the sector benchmark over into bull market territory after a 19 per cent rally from late May

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 10:48am, 28 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
An electronic board displays the latest stock transactions outside Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong in May 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
An electronic board displays the latest stock transactions outside Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong in May 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE