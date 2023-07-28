An electronic board displays the latest stock transactions outside Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong in May 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks retreat as Chinese lenders slip while losses in Alibaba, JD.com halt tech rally toward bull market
- Beijing is holding back stimulus and putting the onus on the nation’s lenders to help revive the housing market
- Tech stocks retreat, failing to drive the sector benchmark over into bull market territory after a 19 per cent rally from late May
An electronic board displays the latest stock transactions outside Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong in May 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE