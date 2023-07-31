Chinese stocks are logging another month of gains as bullish traders cheer Beijing’s pledge to support the tech industry and revive the property market. Recent history suggests the next two months are likely to disappoint, if not challenging. The CSI 300 Index, which tracks the largest onshore companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, has underwhelmed the market, inflicting 0.3 per cent to 15.2 per cent losses in the third quarter in four of the past five years. This year could be no different, some money managers and analysts said. “Best to forget China’s stimulus policies and focus on fundamentals,” said Qi Wang, co-founder and CIO of MegaTrust Investment (HK). The policy-driven rallies often turned dead fakes in recent years, and there will be multiple checkpoints ahead, he wrote in a note to clients. A broken property market and cratering consumer confidence showed there is no quick fix for the struggling economy, Wang said. The US-China tech rivalry is set to heat up next month as the White House blocks critical US technology investment in China. A broken property market and cratering consumer confidence has showed there is no quick fix for the struggling economy. Rich with promises, Beijing’s pledge has remained poor on details and short on actions thus far. “Stay cautious on Chinese stocks,” Arthur Budaghyan, China strategist at BCA Research said in a note to clients last week. An aggressive bazooka-style stimulus is unlikely to play out, and new targeted measures will not be sufficient to meaningfully boost economic growth, he wrote. The CSI 300 Index has only climbed 3.1 per cent this year, trailing major stock benchmarks in the region, while the Hang Seng Index has risen less than 1 per cent. Asian fund managers have turned “net underweight” on China to chase the rally in Japanese and Indian assets, while Wall Street banks tamped down their growth forecasts. Biden to sign order curbing US tech investments in China by mid-August US President Joe Biden is set to sign an executive order in mid-August to focus on semiconductors, artificial intelligence and quantum computing, according to media reports over the weekend. That will add to an array of sanctions imposed on China, its top officials and certain industries including solar and cotton. It is the last thing China’s economy needs as its post-pandemic recovery falters. Beijing has stopped short of flooding the economy with cheap money, allowing activity to weaken through June. As a result, Soochow Securities said earnings are likely to shrink this year. A-share profit forecasts will experience a “significant” downward revision this earnings season, with the growth in net profit either stalling or reversing, analyst Chen Li wrote in a note. “Caution is warranted when estimating the earnings growth rate of A-share companies this year,” Chen said. “Discretionary consumption and energy sector are strongly correlated with nominal GDP [gross domestic product] growth rate, and both are likely to suffer the most.” Still, market bulls are looking forward to a strong finish towards the year-end. Although Northbound fund inflows have levelled off and mutual fund sales are lukewarm, a recovery in domestic liquidity could insure gains in undervalued A shares, according to HSBC Qianhai Securities. Funds snub Chinese stocks with ‘net underweight’ amid economy, stimulus ills “We expect more detailed policy measures to support the economic recovery in the second half, which could improve market sentiment and drive the focus back to fundamentals,” Steven Sun, head of research in Shenzhen, wrote in a report in July. Even so, smart money managers are getting better returns elsewhere. Foreign institutional funds have ploughed US$35.4 billion into Japanese equities this year, exceeding the US$29.4 billion into Chinese stocks, according to data compiled by HSBC. Funds dedicated to emerging Asian markets excluding China have also received more inflows than mainland markets received from the Northbound stock channel, Goldman Sachs said. The advance in Chinese stocks throughout June and July may be a good opportunity to lock up gains. Investors should use any rebound in onshore stock prices to downgrade A shares from overweight to neutral within global and emerging market equity portfolios, according BCA Research’s Budaghyan. “China has a long way to go in restoring growth and confidence,” MegaTrust’s Wang said. “So take your time to assess the macro situation in China and avoid rushing to conclusions.”