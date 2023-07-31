Hong Kong stocks gained, lifting the market to near a three-month high, as tech leaders surged amid further signs of state support. A government report showed manufacturing in China stabilised in July while traders await more measures from Beijing to spur consumer spending. The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.5 per cent to 20,208.78 at the local noon trading break, the highest level since May 8. The Tech Index surged 3.2 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.6 per cent. JD.com soared 5.7 per cent to HK$162.10 while Alibaba Group jumped 2.4 per cent to HK$98.20 and Tencent surged 1.8 per cent to HK$356.60 and NetEase gained 1.6 per cent to HK$171.20. Country Garden appreciated 1.8 per cent to HK$1.72 while Longfor jumped 7.1 per cent to HK$22. The Hang Seng Index is headed for the best month since January after logging about 6.8 per cent gain so far in July. Investors ploughed more money back into the market after China pledged to support the private sector and stem a slide in its economic growth. Tech stocks have also advanced further into the bull-market zone after rallying about 27 per cent from the recent low in late-May. Beijing has signalled its support for platform companies after ending its crackdown earlier this month. Local governments from Beijing to Hangzhou have since signed up deals with tech firms including NetEase and Qihoo360 to help expand their economies. Meanwhile, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Commerce and the State Administration for Market Regulation will hold a media briefing in Beijing today and announce more measures to boost consumption, according to official statements. Chinese local governments roll out the red carpet for Big Tech firms Elsewhere, an index tracking manufacturing in China rose to 49.3 in July from 49 in June, beating the market consensus of 48.9, the statistics bureau said on Monday. The non-manufacturing index, which measures sentiment in the services and construction sectors, eased to 51.5 from 53.2 in June. A reading below 50 indicates contraction in activity. Most major Asian markets climbed on Monday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 1.1 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi added 0.8 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.3 per cent.