A businessman standing in front of China stock market ticker and prices. Photo: Shutterstock Images
A businessman standing in front of China stock market ticker and prices. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  Markets

Consensus on China too negative as stock bulls embrace Beijing ‘course correction’, US fund strategist and ex-diplomat says

  • President Xi Jinping has belatedly corrected course after a disastrous execution of ‘common prosperity’ policy, a strategist at US money manager Matthews says
  • Policy course correction ‘is more likely to improve corporate and consumer confidence than any traditional stimulus’

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 7:49am, 1 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A businessman standing in front of China stock market ticker and prices. Photo: Shutterstock Images
A businessman standing in front of China stock market ticker and prices. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE