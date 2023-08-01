An electronic billboard displaying the Hang Seng Index and stocks outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong stocks add to 2-month rally on bets Beijing to deliver on growth pledge while HSBC prepares to report earnings

  • Stocks add to back-to-back gains in June and July as investors bet Beijing will deliver on its growth-boosting pledge
  • HSBC and its unit Hang Seng Bank are due to report their second-quarter earnings today, with consensus seen declining 3 per cent from a year earlier

Jiaxing Li

Updated: 11:15am, 1 Aug, 2023

