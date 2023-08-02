The overall transaction value in July stood at HK$32.87 billion (US$4.2 billion), a sharp fall of 17 per cent from June and the lowest in six months.

Just 930 cases mortgages on properties under construction were approved in the first seven months of 2023, down 67.4 per cent from a year earlier, and the lowest since 2006, the mReferral data showed.

The number of mortgages for completed units slipped 3.5 per cent year on year to 48,057. That is the lowest since the first seven months of 2020.

On a monthly basis, the number of mortgage approved in July dropped by 9.3 per cent, to 7,617.

Rising interest rates and an uncertain economic outlook are to blame for the lower number of property transactions and hence the decline in new mortgage loans, Tso said.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority last week raised the city’s base rate for the 11th time in 17 months in lockstep with the Federal Reserve as the US central bank resumed its fight against inflation after a breather six weeks ago. Hong Kong’s monetary policy follows that of the United States as the city’s currency is pegged to the US dollar.

Commercial banks including Bank of China (Hong Kong), HSBC Holdings and Hang Seng Bank raised their best lending rate by 12.5 basis points to 5.875 per cent while Standard Chartered Bank and Bank of East Asia raised their prime rates by the same margin to 6.125 per cent, effective from last Friday or Monday.

A higher prime rate translates to higher monthly repayments for mortgage borrowers, affecting HK$1.8 trillion (US$232 billion) of outstanding home loans in Hong Kong. It has led many potential homebuyers to step back and wait to see what happens to the market before making their purchases.

The commercial banks in Hong Kong have raised their prime rate five times since September, by a total of 0.875 percentage points. It is now at a level last seen in February 2008 before the rate cut during the global financial crisis.

The payment on a typical HK$5 million (US$643,000) mortgage over 30 years have risen by 11.5 per cent after the five prime rate increases, or HK$2,431 per month to HK$23,511, according to calculations made by mReferral.