A pedestrian passes by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange electronic screen in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks retreat after China’s weak housing data; regional markets subdued as Fitch downgrades US rating
- Investors rattled by fresh signs of an economic slowdown in China after a report showed the value of new home sales slumped in July, the biggest drop in a year
- Regional markets under pressure after Fitch Ratings downgraded the US long-term sovereign rating to AA+ from AAA after repeated political battles over its debt limit
