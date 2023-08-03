An electronic billboard displaying the Hang Seng Index and stocks outside the Exchange Square in Central. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong stocks in a narrow range as Morgan Stanley downgrade offset by upbeat China services data
- Morgan Stanley downgrades its China recommendation to equalweight from overweight citing local debt, property, labour market and geopolitics
- The Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers’ index for July was higher than the June reading and was in expansionary territory for the seventh straight month.
An electronic billboard displaying the Hang Seng Index and stocks outside the Exchange Square in Central. Photo: Yik Yeung-man