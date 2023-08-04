A pedestrian passes by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange electronic screen in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks post early gains as Beijing pledges private sector support, Goldman sees China rally
- The People’s Bank of China said it would increase funding support for private companies’ bond issuance and meet the reasonable financing needs of developers
- Conditions in China appear favourable for a rally into year-end, after its recent lag, said Timothy Moe, chief Asia-Pacific equity strategist at Goldman Sachs
A pedestrian passes by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange electronic screen in Hong Kong. Photo: AP