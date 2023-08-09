Economic data from China showed consumer prices slipping for the first first time in two years and exports deteriorating further. Photo: Reuters
China stock market
‘Buy the dip’ as stronger China stimulus could power multi-month rally: BofA

  • ‘We are hopeful of a potential rally, and advise investors to ‘buy the dip’ in the coming weeks,’ BofA Securities equity strategist Winnie Wu says
  • Fund managers differ on the direction of China’s market, with macro funds and US hedge funds bullish and investors closer to China turning more sceptical

Jiaxing Li
Updated: 1:22pm, 9 Aug, 2023

