A giant display of stock indexes is seen in Shanghai on October 24, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Chinese stock outlook hammered by property crisis, US investment curbs and economic data amid stimulus ‘lip service’
- The CSI 300 Index of the biggest onshore companies slid 3.4 per cent last week as investors sold US$3.6 billion in mainland stocks
- ‘The China market is in a difficult spot,’ says a Hong Kong-based fund manager at Matthews Asia. ‘I can only say the downside is limited.’
