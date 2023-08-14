Pedestrians approach Exchange Square, home of Hong Kong’s bourse operator, on July 21, 2023. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks continue slide as more disappointing economic data and property crisis weigh on sentiment
- All 80 members of the Hang Seng Index decline after data on China’s credit growth and loans fall short
- Official data on industrial output, retail sales and fixed-assets investment, due on Tuesday, is also likely to show China’s economy weakening
Pedestrians approach Exchange Square, home of Hong Kong’s bourse operator, on July 21, 2023. Photo: AP