Pedestrians approach Exchange Square, home of Hong Kong’s bourse operator, on July 21, 2023. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stock market
Hong Kong stocks continue slide as more disappointing economic data and property crisis weigh on sentiment

  • All 80 members of the Hang Seng Index decline after data on China’s credit growth and loans fall short
  • Official data on industrial output, retail sales and fixed-assets investment, due on Tuesday, is also likely to show China’s economy weakening

Jiaxing Li
Updated: 10:30am, 14 Aug, 2023

