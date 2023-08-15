Bridgewater Associates, the world’s biggest hedge fund, liquidated nearly a third of its holdings in Chinese stocks during the last quarter as lacklustre markets and elevated geopolitical tensions slammed investor confidence. The Westport, Connecticut-based firm exited its stakes in 13 US-listed Chinese companies, including online brokerage firm Futu Holdings, JD.com-affiliate delivery platform Dada Nexus and online forum Zhihu in the three months ended June 30, according to its latest 13F filing on Saturday with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Bridgewater offloaded investments valued at over US$14 million, marking its biggest retreat since it disposed of its holdings in major China tech companies including Alibaba Group Holding and NetEase, during the same quarter last year. The fund’s holdings in Chinese companies is down more than a fifth from a year ago, with its ownership in 31 Chinese American depository receipts valued at US$480 million at the quarter-end, the filing showed. The US$123 billion hedge fund, founded in 1975 by billionaire China bull Ray Dalio, also slashed its holdings in Tesla challenger Li Auto and Xpeng by 92 and 97 per cent, respectively. It also trimmed stakes in most other Chinese ADRs, including tutoring firm TAL Education, drug maker BeiGene and data centre operator GDS Holdings. “US-China relations are getting so bad that there is reason to worry that anti-China sentiment could make doing business with China like doing business with Russia, which would lead US-China trade to collapse,” Dalio said in a LinkedIn post in April. “This would have similarly damaging economic consequences, though many times larger, severely hurting supply chains and trade.” The retreat came as the so-called China reopening bets turned sour in the second quarter amid a sluggish post-Covid-19 recovery. The MSCI China Index, which tracks over 700 companies traded at home and abroad, slumped 5.6 per cent in the three months ended June, wiping out US$180 billion market value, in sharp contrast with the MSCI World Index, which advanced 12.2 per cent. Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater dialled down most Chinese stock holdings last quarter Amid China’s underwhelming economic performance and heightened geopolitical risks , global hedge funds have been selling Chinese stocks since May, according to Goldman Sachs. Fund flows into Japan and emerging Asian markets excluding China have both surpassed Northbound inflows via the Stock Connect programme linking mainland China and Hong Kong markets in the calendar year through July, the US bank said. Meanwhile, Beijing’s tepid stimulus measures and property crisis have intensified the gloom. Although market bulls see a policy-driven rally ahead, many fund managers struggle to see an upside and say a reversal is unlikely any time soon. “China is currently experiencing a period of policy easing, but the effectiveness remains uncertain,” Larry Cofsky, co-head of fixed-income research at Bridgewater, said in a note earlier this month. The constraints faced by policymakers are a high level of debt and the need to maintain financial stability, he added in the note. Despite having offloaded nearly a third of Chinese stocks it held in aggregate, Bridgewater increased its holdings in a few consumer companies. It more than doubled its holdings in retailer Miniso Group after initiating a position in the company in the first quarter. The fund also bumped up its stakes in consumer stocks including e-commerce site Pinduoduo, travel agency Trip.com, chain hotel operator H World and discount retailer Vipshop by between 22 and 33 per cent. The Chinese companies made up a small portion of Bridgewater’s portfolio of global assets in the 13F filing. In sum, the hedge fund reported a 1 per cent decline in the value of its global equity investments to US$16.2 billion. Among other significant changes, the fund launched a new position in US chip maker Micron Technology last quarter, buying nearly two million shares, and sold 66 per cent of its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. The Cybersecurity Administration of China said in May that Micron failed its security review and barred operators of key domestic infrastructure from purchasing its products. The fund, however, boosted its holdings in two China ETFs by increasing its position in iSHARE China Large-Cap ETF and iShares MSCI China ETF by 120 and 198 per cent, respectively. The iShares China Large-Cap ETF tracks the investment results of an index composed of large-cap Chinese equities that trade on the Hong Kong stock exchange, while the iShares MSCI China ETF gives exposure to large and mid-sized companies in China via equities that are available to international investors.