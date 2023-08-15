Hong Kong stocks dropped for a third day as contagion fears spiked amid property-sector woes and fresh data that pointed to a weak economy. Even an Beijing’s unexpected key policy rate cut failed to stem the bearish sentiment. The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.8 per cent to 18,621.56 at 10.05am local time, the lowest level since July 10. The tech index slipped 1.2 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index lost less than 0.1 per cent. Alibaba Group lost 0.5 per cent to HK$92.35, Meituan weakened 0.3 per cent to HK$135.10 and JD Health Holdings declined 0.8 per cent to HK$50.25. EV maker BYD tumbled 2.4 per cent to HK$232.80, while sportswear maker Li Ning slid 0.6 per cent to HK$41.60. Fresh data released on Tuesday showed that China’s economy is seeing an across-the-board slowdown. Industrial output grew 3.7 per cent last month from a year earlier, slowing from the 4.4 per cent gain recorded in June. Retail sales also rose at a slower pace last month, data released on Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics showed. Meanwhile, the property crisis deepened after the cash-strapped giant Country Garden proposed extending repayment for an onshore private bond due September 2 with an outstanding of 3.9 billion yuan (US$537 million), according to Reuters. In a surprise to the market, China’s central bank lowered the interest rate on its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to 2.5 per cent from 2.65 per cent on Tuesday, which will inject 410 billion yuan of additional liquidity. China’s property sector faces reckoning amid Country Garden, Sino-Ocean woes The Hang Seng Index is now on track to lose all the gains it saw after China’s top leadership pledged pro-growth policies during the Politburo meeting started on July 24. Two stocks debuted on Tuesday. Guangzhou Guanggang Gases & Energy gained 52 per cent to 14.99 yuan in Shanghai, while Googol Technology surged over 400 per cent to 67.93 yuan in Shenzhen. Major Asian markets were mixed on Tuesday. The Nikkei 225 in Japan gained 0.7 per cent, and the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia added 0.3 per cent. The Kospi in South Korea declined 0.8 per cent.