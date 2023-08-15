Two of the world’s biggest sovereign wealth funds held on to their Chinese equity investments in the second quarter, bucking a broad divestment trend among global investors amid growing pessimism.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) bulked up its stake in Alibaba Group Holding by 41 per cent to 1.45 million shares, the biggest adjustment to its US$35.5 billion equity portfolio last quarter, according to its latest 13F filing on Saturday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Its holding in two other Chinese American depositary receipts, Pinduoduo and BeiGene, was unchanged from the previous quarter.

Singapore’s Temasek Holdings boosted its holdings in JD.com by 110 per cent and in BeiGene by 1 per cent, while cashing out most of its stake in Pinduoduo. It maintained its position in five other Chinese companies including Alibaba and Yum China Holdings, according to its 13F filing.

The two sovereign funds’ bullish bets on Chinese stocks were in stark contrast to the bearish mood among global investors, who have been slashing their exposure amid an underwhelming market and rising geopolitical risks.

Temasek Holdings remained upbeat on Chinese equities in the year’s second quarter. Photo: Reuters