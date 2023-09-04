Hong Kong stocks advanced on optimism China will deliver more stimulus to revive confidence in the market after rolling out new measures to support the housing market. Reports later this week may show economic conditions improved last month. Country Garden soared after averting a debt default.

The Hang Seng Index gained 2.4 per cent to 18,825.42 at 2.55pm local time, touching the highest level since August 11. The Tech Index rose 2.7 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index added 1.3 per cent.

Alibaba Group jumped 3.8 per cent to HK$93.65, and e-commerce peer JD.com climbed 5.5 per cent to HK$135.90 while Tencent Holdings added 2.6 per cent to HK$333. Country Garden surged 16.9 per cent to HK$1.04, while Longfor jumped 9.4 per cent to HK$18.08, leading gains among developers.

Country Garden soared after media reports said bondholders agreed to delay a yuan bond repayment, averting what would be the developer’s first-ever bond default. Still, teh developer faces another deadline this week, when a 30-day grace for US$22.4 million coupons on two dollar-denominated bonds ends on September 6.