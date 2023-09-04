Alibaba, BYD lift Hong Kong stocks on China stimulus tonic while Country Garden soars as bond default averted
- Goldman expects more piecemeal stimulus from Beijing to help revive market confidence, following sentiment-boosting measures in recent weeks
- Hang Seng claws back some of the 8.5 per cent loss in August, with data this week pointing to a recovery in the Chinese economy
The Hang Seng Index gained 2.4 per cent to 18,825.42 at 2.55pm local time, touching the highest level since August 11. The Tech Index rose 2.7 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index added 1.3 per cent.
Alibaba Group jumped 3.8 per cent to HK$93.65, and e-commerce peer JD.com climbed 5.5 per cent to HK$135.90 while Tencent Holdings added 2.6 per cent to HK$333. Country Garden surged 16.9 per cent to HK$1.04, while Longfor jumped 9.4 per cent to HK$18.08, leading gains among developers.
Country Garden soared after media reports said bondholders agreed to delay a yuan bond repayment, averting what would be the developer’s first-ever bond default. Still, teh developer faces another deadline this week, when a 30-day grace for US$22.4 million coupons on two dollar-denominated bonds ends on September 6.
Lower Hong Kong tax on securities trading not silver bullet for stock market: Chan
“Collectively, they send a clear signal that policymakers want to stabilise the property market, boost growth and lift sentiment,” analysts at Goldman Sachs wrote in a note on Sunday. “We suspect more piecemeal measures will continue to be introduced until policymakers are satisfied with the result.”
The Hang Seng Index strengthened 2.4 per cent in typhoon-interrupted trading last week, the best performance in a month. The benchmark slumped 8.5 per cent in August, the most since a 9.4 per cent loss in February.
China’s exports and imports in August likely contracted at a slower pace from the preceding month, according to economist forecasts tracked by Bloomberg, before a government report on September 7. Consumer prices probably increased, rebounding from a drop, a separate report on September 9 may show.
Major Asian markets gained. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.7 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi jumped 0.8 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.6 per cent.