Chinese developers led losers, with China Resources Land sliding 4.4 per cent to HK$34.85 and China Overseas Land and Investment tumbling 3.2 per cent to HK$17.34. Tencent lost 1.5 per cent to HK$328.40 and Alibaba Group shed 0.3 per cent to HK$92.90.

The Hang Seng Index slid 1.5 per cent to 18,558.61 at 11.31am local time, after rallying 2.5 per cent on Monday to the highest level since August 11. The Tech Index also dropped 1.5 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.6 per cent.

Limiting losses, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp added 0.2 per cent to HK$21.90. Technical reports showed Huawei’s most-advanced smartphones Mate 60 Pro and poised to sell millions of sets, used high-end chips produced by China’s biggest chip maker.

Country Garden, once the nation’s biggest home builder by sales, faces a default test this week. A 30-day grace period on US$22.5 million of coupons for two US dollar-denominated bonds expires on September 6. The firm has declined to comment if it has remitted payments to offshore bondholders.

Property stocks surged this week as China eased requirements for first-home purchases and lowered mortgage rates, fuelling a buying spree in cities like Shanghai and Beijing. Still, the piecemeal measures may not sustain demand, and provide little help in tempering defaults among Chinese developers, according to Nomura Holdings.

“Beijing may have to introduce more aggressive easing measures to ensure a real recovery,” said Lu Ting, its chief China economist. China might need to rescue major developers, lift almost all restrictions on home prices and sales, and curbs on home purchases in all cities, he added.

Meanwhile, a report today showed the Caixin China PMI Services index fell to 51.8 in August from 54.1 in July, signalling a wobbly recovery in the economy. An earlier report showed its PMI manufacturing gauge expanded in August, following a contraction in July.

Drug maker Hangzhou Minsheng Healthcare soared 250 per cent to 34.96 yuan on the first day of trading in Shenzhen.

Other major Asian markets also weakened. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.4 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi retreated 0.2 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.5 per cent.