Hong Kong stocks fell from a three-week high, led by a retreat in property developers as concerns about debt defaults overshadowed Beijing’s efforts to revive home sales and repair market confidence. Sinopharm Group slumped after becoming a benchmark index member.

The Hang Seng Index slid 1.5 per cent to 18,558.61 at 11.31am local time, after rallying 2.5 per cent on Monday to the highest level since August 11. The Tech Index also dropped 1.5 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.6 per cent.

Chinese developers led losers, with China Resources Land sliding 4.4 per cent to HK$34.85 and China Overseas Land and Investment tumbling 3.2 per cent to HK$17.34. Tencent lost 1.5 per cent to HK$328.40 and Alibaba Group shed 0.3 per cent to HK$92.90.