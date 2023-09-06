China’s stock market rebound from a nine-month low this week may be driven by a lot of hot air and little earnings power. No wonder foreign funds are not impressed or convinced.

Some 76 per cent of onshore-listed companies cut their 2023 earnings outlook, with all sectors showing net-downward revisions, according to Bank of America. Corporate earnings fell last quarter, causing a 2.4 per cent contraction in the first half of 2023 from a year earlier, they said.

“The results reflected the challenging operating environment amid macro headwinds,” strategists including Willie Chan said in a note to clients on Monday. “We are concerned the market will need to further revise down 2023 earnings.”

Bank of America based its analysis on the latest earnings reported by 4,367 non-financial companies, with downgrades most prominent among companies in materials, energy and technology hardware sectors.

