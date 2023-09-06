China stocks face earnings downgrades while market awaits more substantive support measures, Bank of America says
- Downgrades outpaced upgrades by 3 to1 over the past three months based on market consensus, Bank of America says
- ‘We are concerned the market will need to further revise down 2023 earnings,’ strategists wrote in a report
Some 76 per cent of onshore-listed companies cut their 2023 earnings outlook, with all sectors showing net-downward revisions, according to Bank of America. Corporate earnings fell last quarter, causing a 2.4 per cent contraction in the first half of 2023 from a year earlier, they said.
“The results reflected the challenging operating environment amid macro headwinds,” strategists including Willie Chan said in a note to clients on Monday. “We are concerned the market will need to further revise down 2023 earnings.”
Bank of America based its analysis on the latest earnings reported by 4,367 non-financial companies, with downgrades most prominent among companies in materials, energy and technology hardware sectors.
Yuan slide feeds rush for safety in Hong Kong bank rates, insurance, US dollar
Foreign investors may have used the rebound to further cut their holdings amid the biggest sell-off on record. They sold US$12 billion worth of A-shares in August, the largest monthly outflows since the Stock Connect scheme was introduced in 2014, according to data compiled by Goldman Sachs.
They have bought 2.2 billion yuan (US$303 million) via the northbound channel of the scheme this week.
Goldman last month lowered its 2023 earnings growth forecast for MSCI China Index to 11 per cent from 14 per cent. The stress in China’s property market stress, where Country Garden is facing bond default tests, and its potential second-order impact on the financial market and the broader economy, could hurt earnings.
‘Buy the dip’ as stronger China stimulus could power multi-month rally: BofA
China’s ongoing growth downturn will be much more difficult to reverse than prior ones, according to Alpine Macro, a Montreal-based research firm. Still, history suggests that one should never underestimate the Chinese authorities’ ability to make abrupt changes to reflate the economy.
“We prefer standing on the sidelines for now” on Chinese stocks, chief China strategist Yan Wang wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday. “The upside is capped by growth headwinds, and the downside is limited by cheap valuations and extremely bearish sentiment and positioning,”
Bank of America said earnings momentum has turned weaker since May, despite recent policy moves to boost sentiment. A fundamental turnaround of the economy and market will take time, while structural reforms are also needed.
“Markets await more substantive measures,” the bank said.