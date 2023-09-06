South China Morning Post
Hong Kong stock market
Bull statues overlook Exchange Square, the home of the Hong Kong stock exchange, on August 18, 2023. Photo: Reuters
BusinessMarkets

Hong Kong stocks lose ground for second day after tepid corporate earnings as Nomura pares forecast for Chinese equities

  • Some 76 per cent of onshore-listed companies cut their 2023 earnings outlooks amid macro headwinds, Bank of America says
  • Nomura further cut back its expectations for Chinese equities, reducing its year-end target for the MSCI China Index to 65 from 67
Jiaxing Li
Hong Kong stocks dropped for a second day as traders dialled back bets after a disappointing corporate earnings season. Nomura turned less bullish on the outlook for Chinese equities.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.6 per cent to 18,350.79 at 10.51am local time, adding to the 2.1 per cent slide on Tuesday. The Tech Index dropped 0.9 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.4 per cent.

Tencent Holdings declined 1 per cent to HK$325.80, and Alibaba Group weakened 0.2 per cent to HK$92.15. Search engine operator Baidu tumbled 1.8 per cent to HK$139.50, gaming company NetEase lost 1.4 per cent to HK$158.50 and online travel agency Trip.com lost 1.3 per cent to HK$300.

Limiting losses, Chinese developers gained after state media Securities Times said in a front-page opinion piece that more cities should axe home purchase restrictions to spur sales. Longfor jumped 4.2 per cent to HK$17.84, China Overseas Land gained 1.4 per cent to HK$17.46 and Country Garden surged 12 per cent to HK$1.13.
Some 76 per cent of onshore-listed companies cut their 2023 earnings outlook amid macro headwinds, and the market is likely to see further downward revision, Bank of America said. Similarly, Hong Kong equities also delivered soft results during the second quarter amid China’s broad economic slowdown, according to Daiwa Capital Markets.
The disappointing earnings season has prompted Nomura to further pare back its expectations for Chinese equities. Japan’s largest broker has reduced its year-end target for the MSCI China Index to 65 from 67. The move comes a mere three months after the last downgrade amid weak economic data and geopolitical tensions. The MSCI China Index last traded at 61.36 on Tuesday, so Nomura still expects about a 6 per cent upside for Chinese stocks by the end of 2023.

Elsewhere, Jiangxi Welgao Electronics surged 130 per cent to 65.95 yuan per share on its first day of trading in Shenzhen.

Asian markets were mixed on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.7 per cent while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 and South Korea’s Kospi declined by 0.5 to 0.6 per cent.

