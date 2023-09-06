Hong Kong stocks dropped for a second day as traders dialled back bets after a disappointing corporate earnings season. Nomura turned less bullish on the outlook for Chinese equities.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.6 per cent to 18,350.79 at 10.51am local time, adding to the 2.1 per cent slide on Tuesday. The Tech Index dropped 0.9 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.4 per cent.

Tencent Holdings declined 1 per cent to HK$325.80, and Alibaba Group weakened 0.2 per cent to HK$92.15. Search engine operator Baidu tumbled 1.8 per cent to HK$139.50, gaming company NetEase lost 1.4 per cent to HK$158.50 and online travel agency Trip.com lost 1.3 per cent to HK$300.

Limiting losses, Chinese developers gained after state media Securities Times said in a front-page opinion piece that more cities should axe home purchase restrictions to spur sales. Longfor jumped 4.2 per cent to HK$17.84, China Overseas Land gained 1.4 per cent to HK$17.46 and Country Garden surged 12 per cent to HK$1.13.