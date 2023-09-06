Hong Kong stocks lose ground for second day after tepid corporate earnings as Nomura pares forecast for Chinese equities
- Some 76 per cent of onshore-listed companies cut their 2023 earnings outlooks amid macro headwinds, Bank of America says
- Nomura further cut back its expectations for Chinese equities, reducing its year-end target for the MSCI China Index to 65 from 67
The Hang Seng Index lost 0.6 per cent to 18,350.79 at 10.51am local time, adding to the 2.1 per cent slide on Tuesday. The Tech Index dropped 0.9 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.4 per cent.
Tencent Holdings declined 1 per cent to HK$325.80, and Alibaba Group weakened 0.2 per cent to HK$92.15. Search engine operator Baidu tumbled 1.8 per cent to HK$139.50, gaming company NetEase lost 1.4 per cent to HK$158.50 and online travel agency Trip.com lost 1.3 per cent to HK$300.
Elsewhere, Jiangxi Welgao Electronics surged 130 per cent to 65.95 yuan per share on its first day of trading in Shenzhen.
Asian markets were mixed on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.7 per cent while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 and South Korea’s Kospi declined by 0.5 to 0.6 per cent.