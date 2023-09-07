Hong Kong stocks dropped for a third day after a government report showed China’s exports languished for a fourth month in August, underlying the need for bigger measures to spur domestic consumption. The nation’s currency trades near a 15-year low.

The Hang Seng Index lost 1 per cent to a one-month low of 18,274.91 at the local noon trading break. The Tech Index slipped 1.5 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index erased gains to lose 0.6 per cent.

JD.com slid 2.5 per cent to HK$129.30, Tencent lost 1.9 per cent to HK$321.40 and Meituan dropped 2.4 per cent to HK$125.20. Chinese developer Longfor retreated 1.9 per cent to HK$17.56 and China Resources Land declined 1.3 per cent to HK$33.95.

China’s exports contracted 8.8 per cent last month, after shrinking 14.5 per cent in July, the customs bureau reported today. That was in line with consensus estimates from analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Imports fell 7.3 per cent versus 12.4 per cent in July.

The onshore yuan recently traded at 7.3228 per US dollar, near the weakest since 2008, having already depreciated almost 6 per cent this year. China has been easing domestic rates to help revive the home sales and repair confidence in the property market, while the Federal Reserve has been raising rates from near-zero since March last year.