Hong Kong cancelled the morning trading sessions for stocks and derivatives after the Observatory issued a black rainstorm warning overnight, as inclement weather interrupted the city’s financial markets for a second time in a week.

The northbound link of the Stock Connect, which enables foreign investors to buy mainland Chinese equities, will also be similarly affected, according to bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s extreme-weather arrangements.

The warning was still in force at 9am local time. The market will shut for the day if the signal stays through noon.