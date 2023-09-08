Hong Kong halts stock, derivative trading as black rainstorm warning imposes second weather disruption in a week
- Bourse operator HKEX to halt the morning session on Friday, after the Hong Kong Observatory issued the black rainstorm warning overnight
- Markets were halted on September 1 after the Observatory raised the No. 8 signal and later the highest No. 10, for Typhoon Saola
The northbound link of the Stock Connect, which enables foreign investors to buy mainland Chinese equities, will also be similarly affected, according to bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s extreme-weather arrangements.
The warning was still in force at 9am local time. The market will shut for the day if the signal stays through noon.
The weather agency issued the No. 8 signal on September 1, and later raised it to the highest No. 10 as Typhoon Saola approached, the worst storm to hit the city since Mangkhut in September 2018.
HKEX handled HK$115.5 billion (US$14.5 billion) of turnover per day in securities trading in the first six months this year, a 16 per cent drop from the same period last year, according to its interim report on August 28. The market for exchange-traded funds averaged HK$11.7 billion per day in the same period, it added.