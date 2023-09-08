Battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology retreated 2.5 per cent to 220.79 yuan, electric vehicle maker BYD dropped 1.9 per cent to 243.71 yuan and AI server maker Inspur Electronic dropped 2.3 per cent to 35.54 yuan. Liquor distiller Kweichow Moutai weakened 1.2 per cent to 1816.90 yuan while peer Wuliangye lost 1.3 per cent to 160.96 yuan.

The CSI 300 Index lost 0.8 per cent to 3728.55 at local noon trading break, culminating in a 1.7 per cent loss for the week. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4 per cent and Shenzhen Composite Index retreated 0.7 per cent.

Apple’s supplier Foxconn Industrial Internet dropped 0.6 per cent to 19.09 yuan and Luxshare Precision Industry slid 3.4 per cent to 28.91 yuan after Chinese government agencies banned employees who focus on investment, trade and international affairs from using iPhones at work.

The yuan is hovering near the lowest level since 2007. Photo: Shutterstock

A report on China’s inflation, due Saturday, is expected to show a rise from the previous month, according to economist forecasts tracked by Bloomberg. But the readings are likely to remain weak amid the unwillingness of Chinese consumers to spend due to sagging confidence levels, according to Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

“There is no evidence that the trough of the downturn has yet been reached,” Waterer said.

The onshore yuan recently traded at 7.3447 per dollar, hovering around the lowest level since 2007. The market should “have more confidence” in exchange rate fluctuations and “deal with them calmly”, state-media outlet Security Times said in a front-page piece, in a sign policymakers could allow gradual depreciation of the currency.

Elsewhere, electronic materials maker Grandit surged 150 per cent to 13.01 per share on first day of trading in Shanghai.

Other major Asian markets traded lower on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 retreated 1.2 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.5 per cent while South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.6 per cent.