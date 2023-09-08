NBIM, Norway’s US$1.42 trillion sovereign fund, is winding up Shanghai office, shifting regional base to Singapore
- NBIM had a total of US$42 billion invested in about 850 Chinese companies at the end of 2022
- Move is ‘only an adjustment of our operating business model’, fund says
Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), the manager overseeing Norway’s US$1.42 trillion oil fund, is closing its representative office in Shanghai and is making its Singapore office its regional hub in Asia.
“Our Singapore office has increasingly served as the hub for the whole of the Asian region and has been built up to take care of all operational functions, including for China,” it said.
NBIM had a total of US$42 billion invested in about 850 Chinese companies at the end of 2022, according to the statement.
The closure comes at a time when some of the biggest money managers in the world are cutting their China exposure and downsizing local operations amid sluggish market performance and rising geopolitical tensions. The MSCI China Index tracking more than 700 companies listed at home and abroad has slipped by about 6 per cent this year, underperforming the MSCI World Index which has advanced by 13.6 per cent.
The Norwegian sovereign fund’s top holdings at the end of last year included technology giants Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, liquor distiller Kweichow Moutai and China Construction Bank, according to the latest information on its website. In all, its China stock portfolio shrank by 14 per cent last year amid a broader market slump triggered by China’s stringent Covid-19 control measures and economic slowdown. Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post.
NBIM’s Shanghai office employs eight people, it said, adding that the fund will ensure that the closing process is conducted “in an orderly manner for all affected persons and in line with local requirements and procedures”.
The move is “only an adjustment of our operating business model”, NBIM said.