Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), the manager overseeing Norway’s US$1.42 trillion oil fund, is closing its representative office in Shanghai and is making its Singapore office its regional hub in Asia.

The firm – the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund – has initiated the process to close the office it opened in November 2007, it said in a statement on its website. The decision was driven by operational considerations that would not affect its strategy or investments in China.

“Our Singapore office has increasingly served as the hub for the whole of the Asian region and has been built up to take care of all operational functions, including for China,” it said.

NBIM had a total of US$42 billion invested in about 850 Chinese companies at the end of 2022, according to the statement.