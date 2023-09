Chinese biotech company Innovent Biologics is seeking to raise HK$2.4 billion (US$306 million) from a stock placement at a discount to fund research and grow its drug discovery business. The stock slumped by the most in a month.

The company plans to issue 68 million new shares at HK$34.92 each, or 8.8 per cent below its last-traded price on Monday, according to a stock exchange filing on Tuesday. It hired Morgan Stanley, one of its IPO sponsors and arrangers in October 2018, to help find buyers for the shares.

The shares represent about 4.2 per cent of its enlarged capital, and the net proceeds will be mostly allocated to fund its global clinical programmes, marketing, commercialisation and general corporate use, the company said.

A screen showing various index figures inside the Connect Hall in Hong Kong in May 2023. Photo: Bloomberg

The stock fell as much as 12 per cent to HK$33.80, before recovering to HK$36.55 at the local noon trading break. Tuesday’s slump erased HK$2.7 billion of its market value. The stock has risen 6.3 per cent this year, while the Hang Seng Index declined 8.5 per cent.