Most Hong Kong stocks fell, dragging the city’s benchmark index to a four-week low as investors shunned developers and banks before key policy decisions by the Federal Reserve and the city’s monetary authority this week. Investors also looked past Beijing’s latest vow to support foreign businesses.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.3 per cent to 17,878.02 at 10.10am local time, the lowest level since August 23. The Tech Index declined 0.8 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.3 per cent.

HSBC dropped 0.5 per cent to HK$60.45 while AIA Group slipped 0.8 per cent to HK$64.90 and New World Development weakened 0.5 per cent to HK$15.44. JD.com paced tech losses, sliding 1.2 per cent to HK$119.50 while Meituan lost 0.9 per cent to HK$120.90.