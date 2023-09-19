Hong Kong stocks slip to 4-week low as investors shun banks, developers before Fed, HKMA policy actions
- Hang Seng Index slips towards the lowest in four weeks as banks and property developers come under pressure before Fed, HKMA actions this week
- The Chinese yuan continues to weaken in offshore trading even as China’s central bank pledges to support foreign businesses amid capital outflows
The Hang Seng Index lost 0.3 per cent to 17,878.02 at 10.10am local time, the lowest level since August 23. The Tech Index declined 0.8 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.3 per cent.
HSBC dropped 0.5 per cent to HK$60.45 while AIA Group slipped 0.8 per cent to HK$64.90 and New World Development weakened 0.5 per cent to HK$15.44. JD.com paced tech losses, sliding 1.2 per cent to HK$119.50 while Meituan lost 0.9 per cent to HK$120.90.
Some lenders in Hong Kong including HSBC and Standard Chartered are raising their mortgage rates this week to offset rising cost of funds in the local interbank market, a move that could dampen property prices, industry experts have said.
Hong Kong home prices may fall by 5% as 7 banks set to raise mortgage rates
Elsewhere, EV maker BYD lost 0.6 per cent to HK$245.40 on reports that Asian producers will be excluded from the French car subsidy scheme. Peers Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto lost by 0.1 per cent to 4.6 per cent.
Other major Asian markets traded lower. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.2 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.4 per cent, while the Nikkei 225 Index in Japan slipped 0.9 per cent.