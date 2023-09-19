Seven months after taking a punt on Chinese stocks , BlackRock is turning bearish again as almost everything has fallen short of expectations for the world’s biggest money manager.

Strategists at BlackRock Investment institute downgraded its tactical view on Chinese equities and their emerging-market peers to neutral from overweight, saying “China’s property sector remains a drag even with growth showing signs of stabilising.”

“Growth has slowed. Policy stimulus is not as large as in the past,” strategists including Jean Boivin and Wei Li wrote in a report published on Monday. “Structural challenges imply deteriorating long-term growth” [while] geopolitical risks persist. “We see growth on a slower trajectory” in emerging markets, they added.

New York-based BlackRock, which manages US$9.4 trillion of assets, last raised both asset classes on Febuary 21 from neutral to overweight, based on their conviction over the next six to 12 months, on “short-term opportunities from China’s restart” after Beijing abandoned its zero-Covid policy to save the economy.

03:11 China real estate woes: Evergrande files for bankruptcy protection in New York China real estate woes: Evergrande files for bankruptcy protection in New York

The 1,421-member MSCI Emerging Market Index has fallen 1 per cent since the upgrade, according to Bloomberg data. Stocks from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan made up almost 45 per cent of the weight in the gauge. Over the same period, the MSCI China Index slumped 11.8 per cent while the MSCI World Index advanced 7.8 per cent.