Hong Kong stocks slipped to a four-week low as more market strategists turned bearish on the outlook on China’s housing slump and policy disappointment. Prices remained lower before an expected pause in the US policy tightening cycle.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.4 per cent to 17,922.74.83 at 10.32am local time, the lowest level since August 22. The Tech Index declined 1.1 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.3 per cent.

Tencent weakened 1 per cent to HK$309.40, NetEase slipped 2.1 per cent to HK$156.80, and Meituan lost 0.9 per cent to HK$120.60. Property developer Longfor Group tumbled 2.6 per cent to HK$15.10 while peer China Resources Land declined 1.7 per cent to HK$31.85.

Limiting declines, oil-related stocks advanced on crude price outlook after a recent surge towards US$100 a barrel. PetroChina climbed 1 per cent to HK$5.80 while ENN Energy added 2.4 per cent to HK$63.80.