Hong Kong stocks dropped, extending a slide to a one-month low. The Federal Reserve took a hawkish pause in its tightening cycle, as officials indicated another hike this year may be appropriate and also projected fewer rate cuts in 2024.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 1.3 per cent to 17,654.62 at 10.37am local time, the lowest since August 21. The Tech index lost 2 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5 per cent.

Tencent weakened 2 per cent to HK$303, Alibaba Group dropped 1.7 per cent to HK$83.05 and Meituan tumbled 3.1 per cent to HK$115.50. HSBC weakened 0.7 per cent to HK$60.70 and developer Sun Hung Kai Properties lost 0.8 per cent to HK$79.70.

The city’s benchmark index has declined 1.9 per cent this week, bringing the slide this month to 3.9 per cent. China’s housing market slump and liquidity squeeze at property developers, coupled with Beijing’s drip-feed approach to stimulus, have prompted global funds to dump their holdings.

“It isn’t any surprise to see equities struggle to gain traction today, with investors digesting the news that tighter interest rate conditions will be staying with us for some time yet.” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade. Gains will be harder to come by for Hong Kong stocks, he added.