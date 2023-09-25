Media-related stocks have been all the rage in India, thanks to a mega merger involving a unit of Japan’s Sony Group and the return of Bollywood movie blockbusters. Investors are now weighing the sector’s pricey valuations against the potential for future growth.

An equity index that tracks India’s biggest cinema operators and the nation’s top television broadcaster has lost about 6 per cent since reaching a 17-month high in early September. Still, this quarter’s 31 per cent gain is the best since 2009 while a weighted average gauge of 14 Asian peers including China Film and South Korea’s Hybe has lost more than 4 per cent.

Optimists are focusing on the coming pipeline of films featuring India’s biggest filmstars, and a potential boost to advertisement spending as the nation prepares to host the most iconic cricket tournament next month. Naysayers raise caution as valuation reached 26 times its one-year forward estimated earnings, versus a five-year average of 19.6 times.

“I expect to see some consolidation until the next earnings season as valuations remain high compared to their past averages,” said Karthick Jonagadla, a strategist at Quantace Research & Capital.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has delivered two blockbuster films this year. Photo: Instagram

The Cricket World Cup is an important variable. In India, cricket enjoys a cult-like following, with its massive entertainment appeal rivalled only by Bollywood, as Mumbai’s film industry is known. India will host the 10-nation tournament from October 5 over 45 days, which will be live-streamed for free for half a billion smartphone users.