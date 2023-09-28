China Evergrande Group halted the trading of its shares, along with the stock of two of its subsidiaries, amid intense scrutiny of the property developer’s chairman and founder Hui Ka-yan.

Shares of China Evergrande Group, Evergrande Property Services and China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group would be suspended from trading today, according to a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange, without giving a reason.

Evergrande’s halt after emerging from a 17-month suspension barely a month ago, is heating up some of China’s social media platforms with discussions about the fate of the world’s most indebted property developer. Some argued the penny stock is worth a punt before another bid to beat the drop. Others said bankruptcy may be inevitable.

The company has scrapped six creditor meetings scheduled for this week, and disclosed its inability to meet regulatory requirements to issue new bonds while its mainland China unit failed to repay a note.