Hong Kong stocks edged up on Friday, trimming this week’s losses but sentiment remained jittery as the debt crisis at developer China Evergrande deepened, triggering concerns among foreign investors about broader financial risks in the property sector.

The Hang Seng Index gained 2.5 per cent to 17,798.44 at 11.05am local time to recover from a 10-month low, while the Tech Index jumped 3.3 per cent. Markets in mainland China are shut at the start of the 10-day long Golden Week holiday.

Alibaba Group gained 3.3 per cent to HK$85.75, Tencent jumped 2.6 per cent HK$305 and Meituan rallied 3.6 per cent to HK$114.80. NetEase rose 5.3 per cent to HK$159.20 while smartphone maker Xiaomi strengthened 3.6 per cent to HK$12.14.

Friday’s rebound helped narrow the benchmark index’s losses this week to 1.5 per cent, as Beijing’s piecemeal stimulus policy failed to shore up investor confidence. The Hang Seng Index has tumbled 6 per cent over the past three months, after losing 7.3 per cent in the second quarter.

Evergrande, the world’s most indebted developer with US$327 billion of liabilities, said on Thursday its chairman Hui Ka-yan had been placed under “management measures” for unspecified crimes, throwing its make-or-break US$20 billion restructuring in doubt. The measures typically include house arrest, among others.