The Hang Seng Index gained 2.5 per cent to 17,798.44 at 11.05am local time to recover from a 10-month low, while the Tech Index jumped 3.3 per cent. Markets in mainland China are shut at the start of the 10-day long Golden Week holiday.

Alibaba Group gained 3.3 per cent to HK$85.75, Tencent jumped 2.6 per cent HK$305 and Meituan rallied 3.6 per cent to HK$114.80. NetEase rose 5.3 per cent to HK$159.20 while smartphone maker Xiaomi strengthened 3.6 per cent to HK$12.14.

Friday’s rebound helped narrow the benchmark index’s losses this week to 1.5 per cent, as Beijing’s piecemeal stimulus policy failed to shore up investor confidence. The Hang Seng Index has tumbled 6 per cent over the past three months, after losing 7.3 per cent in the second quarter.

Evergrande, the world’s most indebted developer with US$327 billion of liabilities, said on Thursday its chairman Hui Ka-yan had been placed under “management measures” for unspecified crimes, throwing its make-or-break US$20 billion restructuring in doubt. The measures typically include house arrest, among others.