Hong Kong stocks on edge, heading for the fourth straight weekly loss as crisis at property giant China Evergrande intensifies
The Hang Seng Index gained 2.5 per cent to 17,798.44 at 11.05am local time to recover from a 10-month low, while the Tech Index jumped 3.3 per cent. Markets in mainland China are shut at the start of the 10-day long Golden Week holiday.
Alibaba Group gained 3.3 per cent to HK$85.75, Tencent jumped 2.6 per cent HK$305 and Meituan rallied 3.6 per cent to HK$114.80. NetEase rose 5.3 per cent to HK$159.20 while smartphone maker Xiaomi strengthened 3.6 per cent to HK$12.14.
Friday’s rebound helped narrow the benchmark index’s losses this week to 1.5 per cent, as Beijing’s piecemeal stimulus policy failed to shore up investor confidence. The Hang Seng Index has tumbled 6 per cent over the past three months, after losing 7.3 per cent in the second quarter.
Evergrande, the world’s most indebted developer with US$327 billion of liabilities, said on Thursday its chairman Hui Ka-yan had been placed under “management measures” for unspecified crimes, throwing its make-or-break US$20 billion restructuring in doubt. The measures typically include house arrest, among others.
In signs of waning foreign interest, overseas investors have sold 66 billion yuan (US$9 billion) of onshore Chinese stocks this month, adding to a record sell-off of 89.7 billion yuan in August, Stock Connect data showed.
Trading shrinks as US$955 billion slump in China stocks frightens contrarians
“Markets have been bearish and – so far – the bears have been right, with data releases on domestic demand and exports coming in weaker-than-expected,” analysts at Institute of International Finance said in a note on Thursday. “We too have been concerned given the centrality of the property market for the economy.”
Other key Asian markets were mixed. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.5 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.1 per cent. The Nikkei 225 Index in Japan dropped 0.1 per cent.